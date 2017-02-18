Gardaí needed in Abbey Court

RESIDENTS in Abbey Court on Fr Russell Road say they are “frustrated” by the lack of Garda presence in the area after a young couple were left traumatised following an unprovoked attack by a gang of youths.

The incident took place at 4.30am on New Year’s Day when a man and woman, both aged 26, were set upon by three male and two female teenagers. The man was hit over the head with a short-handled shovel and required 18 stitches while his girlfriend was dragged along the ground when she tried to intervene.

A local man who contacted the Limerick Post said that the teenagers have returned to the area and hang around a house where they buy drugs, drink cans of beer and smoke pot.

“Gardaí have yet to prosecute so they think they have got away with it and are frequenting the area again,” he said.

Local residents say they have been complaining about the trouble drug dealers are causing in the estate for the past two years.

“We have seen them openly selling drugs outside their house and teenagers hang around the place smoking hash and passing it around to one another,” one Fr Russell Road resident has claimed.

“We are tormented by gangs of youths every weekend and during school holidays. There could be up to 15 or 20 of them at any one time.”

Fianna Fail TD Willie O’Dea last month called for Gardaí to urgently tackle drug dealing in the area following the New Year’s Day attack.

This week a Garda spokesman told the Limerick Post that the investigation is still ongoing. Gardaí at Roxboro Road are appealing for information.

by Alan Jacques

alan@limerickpost.ie

