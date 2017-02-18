Recruitment firm sees Midwest as ‘strong alternative’ to Dublin and Cork

A major HR and Recruitment firm is to open a new regional office in Limerick to service its client base in the Midwest region.

The opening of the new Collins McNicholas branch this month, which will be located at the National Technology Park in Castletroy, increases the company’s number of offices around the country to six.

Strong economic growth in the Midwest is the reason cited for the opening of the office, which will see the creation of an initial team of seven.

Niall Murray, Managing Director of Collins McNicholas said: “We feel that the existing network of companies, combined with the graduate output from the University of Limerick and Limerick IT, and an excellent infrastructure, places the Midwest in a good position to grow over the coming years and offers a strong alternative to the larger urban centres of Dublin and Cork.

“Limerick has strong ICT and Life Science industries and has, in recent years, attracted some blue chip companies including ACI Worldwide, Casa, Uber and Regeneron, complementing the traditional base of companies in the region such as Dell, Stryker and Analog, to name a few.”

The first four employees of the company are originally from Limerick and all of them had been working out of the county before being appointed – including the company’s new Regional Manager, David Fitzgibbon.

Originally from Mungret and a UL graduate, David brings his significant experience in the recruitment sector to the Collins McNicholas management team.

David Fitzgibbon said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to this fantastic role and I look forward to working with the new team in Limerick. There have been so many positive things happening in Limerick and the Midwest, especially over the past 18 months, that highly-qualified people are now returning to the region – not just to jobs but to careers. This includes the first four hires at the new Collins McNicholas offices – as all of us are from Limerick and have secured careers in our hometown.

“The Midwest region is going through a period of very positive and sustained growth and we are excited about the opportunity to expand our existing business within the Midwest. We feel that our mix of recruitment and HR services will match the requirements of our current and new clients now and in the future.”

