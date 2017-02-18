Social inclusion is the goal of Limerick late night soccer

SIXTY-four young people from the Southside of the city have togged out for the Late Night Soccer League in Roxboro, which aims to reduce the potential for anti-social behaviour by encouraging participation in meaningful activities.

Over the past number of weeks, eight teams of eight have competed in the futsol competition, which is a collaborative project between Limerick City and County Council, Gardaí and the FAI.

The league takes place at The Factory: Southside Youth Space in Galvone and involves the FAI development officer, Gardaí from Roxboro Community Policing Unit aided by funding for the regeneration project.

The leagues take place four times a year, and are open to different categories. The latest league was for young men aged 18+ while the league before Christmas was for 11 to 13 year olds.

“We floated the idea to run a late night league out to some local contacts and the uptake was phenomenal. We are delighted with the people taking part and the level of integration within the Southside communities,” FAI development officer, Jason O’Connor explained.

“The league is about social inclusion and engagement with other people from the area as well as gardaí in helping to break down barriers and stereotypes.”

Garda Keith McCarthy from the Community Policing Unit at Roxboro Garda Station described the league as an ideal opportunity to connect with different sections of the local community on a less formal basis.

Continue reading below...







“It’s about building a rapport between the participants and ourselves, trying to see behind the uniform. All the participants come from different walks of life but the league means they come together to work as a unit,” he said.

Project manager with Limerick City and County Council, Sean McGlynn said it was an important stepping-stone in enhancing community participation and civic engagement with the end goal of making the community a better place to live.

“This project is building on the previous successful youth leagues organised before Christmas. One of the key recommendations of the Limerick Regeneration Framework Implementation Plan review is to continue to support sport and recreational activities – it just goes to prove how inter-agency responses to needs at community level can work and be successful,” he said.

by Alan Jacques

alan@limerickpost.ie

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Local News, News