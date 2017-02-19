Keyboard ace with the Scott Flanigan Trio

THERE’s nothing as cool as a true jazz artist after Gosling’s wounded character in ‘La La Land’. Limerick Jazz brings on a jazz pianist to Dolan’s Upstairs on Wednesday February 22, 9pm, welcoming Scott Flanigan. He is an immensely able keyboard player who plays with the best.

“Scott has recently performed with Van Morrison, the Ulster Orchestra, Larry Coryell, Jean Toussaint, Jim Mullen, Linley Hamilton,” Limerick Jazz’s John Daly tells us. “A keen composer and arranger, Scott received his Masters Degree in jazz performance with First Class Honours from Dublin Institute of Technology.

Continue reading below...







“In addition to performance, Scott is sought after teacher of improvisation and jazz harmony, with over ten years experience in the classroom and practice room”.

He led on the album ‘Point Of Departure’, released in 2015 to critical acclaim.

His trio is with bass stalwart Dave Redmond and drummer Steve Davis. Together they “combine contemporary and yet accessible original material with innovative takes on jazz standards”.

