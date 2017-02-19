Have your say at Limerick’s Community Day

A Community Day is to be held in Limerick City that will allow local people to have their say on a range of issues that are important to them.Limerick Community Participation Network (CPN) are inviting the people of Limerick to meet with their Public Participation Network (PPN) representatives to discuss the accessibility issues affecting them in their locality.

Local transport is just one of the issues that people can discuss with their PPN representative on the day. “I got involved because the inaccessibility of transport from rural to city is a major challenge for me and my group,” said Maureen Browne from Step Forward Disability Group.

Those in attendance will also be able to discuss issues across several different areas including: economic development, enterprise and planning, the environment, home and social development, community, leisure and emergency services, joint policing and local community development.

Continue reading below...







“Limerick PPN is an exciting new opportunity for community and voluntary, social inclusion, as well as environmental groups to be actively involved in council policy-making from the early stages. We want to hear what the issues are affecting people every day. Are they able to access local public transport? Is council information presented in ways that are easy for them to understand? Are their local public services meeting their needs?” said Elisa O’Donovan, Headway, one of the groups involved in Limerick CPN.

The Community Day will be held on Wednesday 22 February at the Small Exhibition Area, Limerick City and County Council, Merchant’s Quay from 10:30am until 4pm.

For more information, contact Elisa O’Donovan at odonovane@headway.ie or phone 087-9120231