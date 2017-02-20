Bridge protected but lives risked

A POTENTIALLY life-saving piece of equipment for Sarsfield Bridge cannot be installed because the bridge is a protected structure, stunned members of Limerick’s local authority heard this week.

Cllr Sean Lynch (FF) told a meeting of the metropolitan committee of the council that he had been contacted by traumatised visitors to the city who saw a man go into the river off the bridge just before Christmas, but could do nothing because there was no lifebuoy near enough.

He asked for a lifebouy to be placed in the centre of the bridge, but was told by officials that this wouldn’t be allowed as the bridge is a protected structure.

