Childbirth deaths don’t make court

| February 20, 2017

bernie@limerickpost.ie

THE DEATHS of women who die in childbirth are almost never officially investigated by a coroner’s court, a Limerick elected councilor has revealed.

Cllr Marian Hurley (FG) called this week for all maternal deaths to be investigated having discovered that of 27 women who died giving birth or shortly after between 2008 and 2014, only eight of those deaths resulted in an investigation into the causes getting as far as the coroner’s court.

Speaking to a motion at a meeting this week of elected members of the council, Cllr Hurley said that she was calling for women who die in such =h circumstances “to be given equal treatment with everyone else.

“If a heathy person dies in a road accident, there is a coroners investigation. Why should these circumstances be any different?”

