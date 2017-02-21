Limerick charities benefit from LIT freshers fundraiser

THREE local Limerick organisations have benefited from the thousands of euro raised during the Limerick Institute of Technology freshers week events.

Students, drawn from the Marketing and Management and Applied Social Care programmes at LIT, developed business ideas and sold their products or services at the annual Market Link Fair in LIT, to raise money for their chosen charities.

Market Link is a hugely successful annual event in LIT, raising thousands of euro for various charities since its inception in 2009. This year, the event featured Ireland’s largest Mannequin Challenge, which involved over 200 students.

Over €3,200 was given to the Children’s Ark Unit at University Hospital Limerick while students from Applied Social Care raised over €3,000 for Limerick Marine Search and Rescue and Rape Crisis Mid-West.

Speaking on behalf of the Children’s Ark Unit, Kris Buckley, Play Specialist commented “I would like to thank all students who participated in this fund raising venture. To set out to help others at a time in your lives when you are branching out and exploring your own options is a very generous and commendable action.”

