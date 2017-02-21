Limerick FC secure Robson and Molinatti signings

LIMERICK FC have today announced the loan signing of Tommy Robson from Sunderland and the permanent capture of Thibaut Molinatti, a full back from Swedish First Division club Enskede IK

Robson, a 21-year-old left back, who made his Premier League debut in May against Watford, joined up with squad in training on Monday morning. Speaking to LFC TV, Robson said he didn’t need much time to think about making the move. “I’ve been wanting to go out on loan for some time now, so as soon as I got the opportunity to do it I said I’d take it. For me I’m here to play men’s football and play some first team games, which will hopefully help me develop and push me on. I like to get forward but I also like to defend as well. I think that’s the way you need to be as a Left Back and I hope that’s what I can bring to the team”.

Continue reading below...







Molinatti, who can play left back and right back signed a one-year contract with the club this morning. Molinatti featured in the first half of the pre-season finale at the Markets Field last Friday against Waterford FC.

Speaking to LFC TV the Swedish defender spoke about that game and the season ahead. “It felt good, it was a good level with high intensity and I’m a player that likes playing high intensity football. I liked how the team played and it was nice to see. I think there’s a good team here and I hope that we’re going to be up there and fight at the top.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Limerick FC, Soccer, Sport