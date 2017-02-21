The Pied Piper in panto at the ’Bridge

THERE’S not long to go until pantomime season in Sixmilebridge as the local youth club takes to the stage with its production of ‘The Pied Piper’.

The popular event takes place in the local GAA Hall over the last weekend of February and first weekend of March, with 8pm starts on Friday February 24, Friday March 3 and Saturday March 4,The performance on Saturday February 25 is a matinée beginning at 6pm.

More than 60 young people from Sixmilebridge are set to dazzle audiences with captivating musical numbers, sensational dance routines and, as always, witty and lively comedy.

The story is set in Dublin, where Mayor Howdy Doody (Gerard O’Dea) enlists the services of the Pied Piper (Tara Maxwell) to rid the city of rats after a sudden infestation. All the while, the Mayor is forced to contend with a challenge for his position from market trader Molly Malone (Liam Togher), in the role of the traditional panto dame.

Tickets from members and local shops.

