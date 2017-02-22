Garda investigation continues for raiders who tied up and robbed Limerick Parish Priest

A GARDA investigation and manhunt is continuing for three men who raided a County Limerick parochial house and tied up a priest while they ransacked the property recently.

Parish Priest Canon Tony O’Keefe returned to his home in Shanagolden after celebrating Mass in Foynes on Wednesday night when he was confronted by three masked men who were waiting for him.

After forcing him to open a safe, the raiders stole an amount of cash before they bundled him into a bedroom, tied his hands and locked the door. A short time later, Canon O’Keefe managed to free himself and raise the alarm.

Although physically uninjured, he was left shocked and traumatised after the raid.

Limerick Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins, who is former party spokesman on Justice, said that the incident was further evidence of the “vulnerability of people living alone”.

He remarked that the nature of the raid indicated that the property was targeted deliberately.

Continue reading below...







“It is a quite shocking incident. People around the area are very upset by it,” he said.

A community alert system in operation in West Limerick was activated by Gardaí who texted people living in the area after the raid.

Gardaí at Newcastlewest, confirmed that they are investigating the aggravated burglary and confirmed that Canon O’Keeffe was locked in an upstairs bedroom while the house was raided and the three men fled.

Gardaí immediately started a countywide search for the three men, who are believed to be aged in their 20s and described as being of average height and all wearing hoodies.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen any activity in the vicinity of the Parochial House in Shanagolden between 6pm and 9pm on Wednesday night February 1, to make contact with the Gardaí in Newcastlewest on 069-20650; the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 250025.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: News