Munster name side to face Scarlets

RASSIE Erasmus has named his match-day 23 for Friday night’s round 16 Guinness PRO12 encounter against Scarlets at Thomond Park (7.35pm).

In making five changes to the side that grinded out the win against Ospreys last weekend this Friday’s game comes too soon for Jack O’Donoghue and Rory Scannell. O’Donoghue (ankle) and Scannell (knee) are expected to make a return to full training at some point next week.

On a positive front, Jaco Taute has made a full recovery from his shoulder knock sustained against Newport Gwent Dragons to start at fullback this weekend.

The only other change to the backline sees academy centre Dan Goggin take his place alongside Francis Saili in midfield.In the replacements, Bantry native and first year academy lock Fineen Wycherley is included in his first Guinness PRO12 squad. The 19-year-old Young Munster player has made two starts for the Ireland U20s in this year’s 6 Nations campaign, while Ian Keatley and Andrew Conway return from Ireland camp to be named in the match-day 23.

Munster: Jaco Taute; Darren Sweetnam, Francis Saili, Dan Goggin, Ronan O’Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal Capt., Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Dave Foley, Billy Holland; Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Conor Oliver.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Peter McCabe, Brian Scott, Darren O’Shea, Fineen Wycherley, Abrie Griesel, Ian Keatley, Andrew Conway.

Munster v Scarlets, Guinness PRO12 Round 16, Friday February 24th at Thomond Park, 7.35pm (TG4).

Tickets from: Adult €20, Junior €7, Student €7, Family (2 adult & 2 junior) €40

Munster v Scarlets tickets can be purchased online from Ticketmaster.ie, from the Munster Rugby Ticket Offices at Irish Independent Park and Thomond Park, or by calling 061 421103. Tickets will be available to buy on match-day.

