BREAKING Bridge strike forces Limerick road closure over chemical alert

A BRIDGE-strike has resulted in the closure of the Old Cork Road in Limerick as Emergency Services tend to a chemical alert associated with materials which were carried in a truck which crashed.

Four units from the Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene near the Kilmallock Road Roundabout where a truck has struck a railway bridge.

It is understood that as a precaution, emergency services and fire crews have closed the area to tend to material which was carried onboard the truck.

No one was injured in the incident on the outskirts of Limerick city but the road remains closed.

Irish Rail have indicated that there may be delays to trains arriving from Limerick junction as well as to trains leaving Colbert Station.

The delays are due to engineering inspections which are to take place on the bridge which carried the main Limerick rail line overhead.

