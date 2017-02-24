Limerick seek first NFL win in Carlow

THE Limerick Senior footballers take on Carlow this Saturday night in round three of the Allianz National Football league.
The tie, which throws in at 7pm in Netwatch Cullen Park, will see one of the contestants pick up their first win of the season.
Limerick enter the game on the back of two losses to Wexford (1-8 to 0-14) and Westmeath (1-18 to 0-12), while Carlow enter round three following an opening round draw with Westmeath (2-10 to 2-10) and a surprise loss at home to London (0-16 to 2-15)
Should Limerick claim a win over Carlow, they would hope to keep the run going when they return home on Saturday March 4 to face London.
Probable Limerick team:
Donal O’Sullivan; Daniel Daly, Johnny McCarthy, Seán O’Dea; Paul White, Iain Corbett, Cillian Fahy; David Ward, Brian Fanning; Peter Nash, Ger Collins, Danny Neville; Seán McSweeney, Séamus O’Carroll, Jamie Lee.

