New Shannon services will boost local economy
The CEO of Limerick Chamber, James Ring, has said that the announcement of four new services for Shannon Airport shows the relevance of the region from a tourism and business perspective.
Welcoming the announcement, James Ring said: “This is another great day for Shannon. The very fact that a new airline (Norwegian Air International) comes into Ireland to establish a low-cost transatlantic service and chooses Shannon for four weekly services across two destinations, says a lot about the importance of the airport’s importance in a national and international context.
“The team at Shannon must be congratulated for getting this across the line. It now has seven US destinations, which is a major achievement and outstanding service to the region. It reaffirms this region as a destination of choice for US travellers, for tourism and, indeed, business as it most definitely supports our efforts to bring in and sustain foreign direct investment.”