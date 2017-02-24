Young Munster face Cork Con in Senior Cup Final

Continue reading below...







YOUNG MUNSTER’S will face Cork Constitution in this season’s Munster Senior Cup final, sponsored by Bank of Ireland.

The tie, which is a repeat of last season’s showpiece, kicks off at Irish Independent Park at 2.30pm this Sunday afternoon.

Last season’s final, saw Cork Con come out on top 14-7, claiming their fourth title in a row. Indeed this weekend, the Cork side are looking to claim their 28 title in this famous competition, which has been running since the 1885/86 season.

Young Munster, coached by Gearoid Prendergast, will be looking to claim their 8th crown, having not lifted the trophy since 2010, when the men from Tom Clifford Park defeated UCC.

Going into the game, the two sides are enjoying a very good domestic league season. Young Munsters, currently lie in second place in the All Ireland league, while ‘Con’ are hot on their heels in third spot, just four points off of the Limerick side.

The two teams have met already this season, in Cork, where Young Munster were victorious on a 37-15 win. A result which is sure to fill the Cork Con side with revenge.

In team news, Young Munster are expected to have Ger Slattery back from injury to lead the side, while Munster Rugby’s Cian Bohane is also expected to start in the centre, alongside the ever impressive Alan Tynan at out half.

With Munster Rugby playing on Friday night in Limerick, both Cork Con and Young Munster are not expected to finalise their sides until closer to kick off, in what is sure to be a very well attended clash on Leeside.

