After Dark – ‘this is an Irish dance’ at Lime Tree Theatre

17-2-17 This is an Irish Dance in the Limetree Theatre. Naomi Hann, student at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, University of Limerick. Picture: Keith Wiseman 17-2-17 This is an Irish Dance in the Limetree Theatre. Kathleen Lane, Foynes and Breda O’Leary, Ennis Road. Picture: Keith Wiseman 17-2-17 This is an Irish Dance in the Limetree Theatre. April, Margaret and Daisy O’Keefe Howard from Dooradoyle. Picture: Keith Wiseman 17-2-17 This is an Irish Dance in the Limetree Theatre. Aisling and Ellen Flannery, from Murroe. Picture: Keith Wiseman 17-2-17 This is an Irish Dance in the Limetree Theatre. Stella Broughan and Sarah Waters, Ennis Road. Picture: Keith Wiseman 17-2-17 This is an Irish Dance in the Limetree Theatre. Shane McCausland and Aoife Keane, Clonmel. Picture: Keith Wiseman 17-2-17 This is an Irish Dance in the Limetree Theatre. Maura Heffernan and Vera McDonagh, Ashbrook. Picture: Keith Wiseman 17-2-17 This is an Irish Dance in the Limetree Theatre. Dr Catherine Foley, Irish World Academy of Music and Dance and Maura Walsh, Caherdavin. Picture: Keith Wiseman 17-2-17 This is an Irish Dance in the Limetree Theatre. Oran Leong and Crissa Bowerman, students at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, University of Limerick. Picture: Keith Wiseman 17-2-17 This is an Irish Dance in the Limetree Theatre. Colin Dunne and Jenny Traynor, Independent Dance Artists. Picture: Keith Wiseman

IRISH dance enthusiasts were in for a real treat last Friday evening as the Lime Tree Theatre hosted ‘this is an Irish dance’ at the popular venue on the South Circular Road.

Legendary Riverdance star Jean Butler created this unique new show with Belfast based cellist Neil Martin, delighting audiences with her return to the world of entertainment on tour.

According to the duo, the show explores the beautiful relationship between live music and movement and the relationship between dancer and musician. In particular the new piece explored the often unexplored bond between dancer and musician in live performance.

According to Jean, who was interviewed on Limerick’s Live 95fm ahead of the much awaited show, the concept is also about exploring who is leading and who is following. The show, which is a must for fans of Irish music and Irish dance, also opens up a conversation about the relationship between music and movement, movement and sound, sound and space, space and sculpture, sculpture and body, body and instrument, cello and cellist, cellist and dancer, and ultimately, a man and woman.

Lime Tree Theatre at MIC proved the perfect backdrop for this exciting new show and as you can see from our photos, the audience in Limerick enjoyed it thoroughly.

Category: Photos, Social