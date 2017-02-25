Talking Heads screening makes sense for Millennium Film Club

MILLENNIUM Film Club at Millennium Theatre, Moylish continues its second season with a music documentary classic.

Expect a major turnout to absorb ‘Stop Making Sense’, Talking Heads in Concert on Tuesday 28 next, 8pm. This David Byrne riot will be preceded by the City of Culture funded short film, ‘The Apparel’.

Booking in advance at www.litmt.ie you can view the remaining programme that extends into April 11, all on Tuesday nights. There’s a French insert to the international sweep of screenings ahead with Isabelle Huppert headlining ‘L’Avenir’/ ‘Things to come’ on March 21 and ‘La Famille Beier’/ ‘The Family Belier’ on March 28.

Club founder Declan McLoughlin is inviting ideas for the next season and wants all comers to vote in the people’s choice of movie for the final date of this season, falling Tuesday April 11.

Hop on the 302 bus from town to join the club optionally for €1; €8 per film night; parking is free; coffee bar.

