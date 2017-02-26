Community Day unites people of Limerick

Limerick people got their chance to have their say on a range of local issues at a Community Day in Limerick city on Wednesday 22 February.

The Community Participation Network, Limerick (CPN) organised the event to allow people to meet with their local Public Participation Network representatives to discuss the accessibility issues affecting them in their locality.

“The day made me feel part of the society in that there are ways to change to meet my needs,” said Catherine Keane who is a service user at local disability group Headway.

Those in attendance were able to discuss issues across several different areas including: economic development, enterprise and planning, the environment, home and social development, community, leisure and emergency services, joint policing, local community development, travel and transport.

Several members of the local council were in attendance including Sean Lynch from Limerick City West.

“It’s all about keeping unity in the community,” Councillor Lynch said, “it doesn’t matter if it’s in transport, environment or community development, it’s about working together for the common good, for the people.”

Eoin O’ Herlihy from O’ Herlihy Access Consultancy made a presentation at the event, which discussed universal design and accessibility. After the presentation people were invited to speak with their PPN representatives about the issues that are important to them and in the afternoon Mr O’Herlihy made another presentation on making universal design and accessibility work in Limerick.

For further information about CPN Limerick contact local county coordinators Martha Potter, of Hospital Family Resource Centre by phoning 087 2813341 or email mpotter@hospitalfrc.com, and Elisa O’Donovan, of Headway by phoning 087 9120231 or email odonovane@headway.ie.

