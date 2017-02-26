After Dark – Munster Heart Foundation Ball

15/2/2017 Attending the Press Launch of the Munster Heart Foundation Inaugural Charity Ball in aid of the Cardiology Department, University Hospital Limerick at The Savoy Hotel were Nicola Fagan and Sandra Leahy, Castletroy Park Hotel. Pic: Gareth Williams 15/2/2017 Attending the Press Launch of the Munster Heart Foundation Inaugural Charity Ball in aid of the Cardiology Department, University Hospital Limerick at The Savoy Hotel were Lorraine O’ Connell, No15, Joan McKay, Vamp Lingerie and Sheila O’ Driscoll, Blu Velvet Boutique. Pic: Gareth Williams 15/2/2017 Attending the Press Launch of the Munster Heart Foundation Inaugural Charity Ball in aid of the Cardiology Department, University Hospital Limerick at The Savoy Hotel were Pat Kearney, Rooney Auctioneers and Aidan Lyddy, Keanes Jewellers. Pic: Gareth Williams 15/2/2017 Attending the Press Launch of the Munster Heart Foundation Inaugural Charity Ball in aid of the Cardiology Department, University Hospital Limerick at The Savoy Hotel were Petrina Hayes, Savoy Hotel, Ursula Looby, Dooradoyle and Ruth Vaughan, Savoy Hotel. Pic: Gareth Williams 15/2/2017 Attending the Press Launch of the Munster Heart Foundation Inaugural Charity Ball in aid of the Cardiology Department, University Hospital Limerick at The Savoy Hotel were Dr. Samer Arnous, UHL, Mayor Kieran O’ Hanlon and Professor. Tom Kiernan, UHL. Pic: Gareth Williams 15/2/2017 Attending the Press Launch of the Munster Heart Foundation Inaugural Charity Ball in aid of the Cardiology Department, University Hospital Limerick at The Savoy Hotel were Lisa Tracey, Dooradoyle and Hilary Thompson, Model Agency. Pic: Gareth Williams 15/2/2017 Attending the Press Launch of the Munster Heart Foundation Inaugural Charity Ball in aid of the Cardiology Department, University Hospital Limerick at The Savoy Hotel were Anne and Liam Keating, Crecora. Pic: Gareth Williams

IF you are a fan of black tie social occasions and you would like to support a fantastic cause, then look no further than the upcoming Munster Heart Foundation Ball.

Organisers gathered last week at The Savoy in the centre of Limerick to unveil the line up for what will be the inaugural event for this fundraiser.

The ball will be raising funds for the Cardiology Unit at University Hospital Limerick and with so many families in Ireland affected by heart disease, it’s bound to be a popular event.

According to organisers they have lined up some superb entertainment for the black tie event including a champagne reception with Unity Gospel Choir Limerick to begin the evening followed by a delicious four course meal and music by the Mad Hatters and DJ Noel Purcell.

There will also be a raffle on the night and lots of spot prizes up for grabs.

So if you’d like to support the Munster Heart Foundation and organise a fun night out you can contact Lisa Tracey on 085-1884055 or go to www.eventmaster.ie for tickets.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Photos, Social