Sister act claim €500,000 lottery prize

Two lucky sisters who spent their day on a shopping spree in Limerick city got an unexpected bargain when they scooped €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus draw on Friday 17 February.

The two sisters, who wish to keep their identity private, purchased their winning Quick Pick selection ticket at Gleesons Newsagents on Henry Street in Limerick on the day of the draw.

‘We had a long day of shopping and as we were walking down Henry Street in Limerick, my sister said that she wanted a bottle of water. As we were in the shop, we said that we would go halves on a EuroMillions Quick Pick ticket for the draw that night. Thank God she was thirsty,’ she laughed.

It was not until the following Sunday until the lucky sisters found out about their incredible win, ‘I was reading the Sunday Independent at home on Sunday afternoon and the EuroMillions results caught my eye. When I checked the numbers, I started shaking inexplicably, it was like nothing I’ve ever experienced. I grabbed the phone and called my sister straight away,’ she said.

‘She gave me a bloody heart attack!’ exclaimed her sister, ‘I was at home preparing the Sunday lunch and I had my phone in the other room. When I finally picked up my phone, I thought something dreadful had happened. I literally had dozens of missed calls from her,’ she said.

‘We’re sisters but we’re also the best of friends and I couldn’t imagine a better way to win this money. Our family means the absolute world to us both. We will enjoy the celebrations for the next few days before we start making plans on how best to share the money,’ they said.

Category: Community, News