Future Islands to play Limerick
BALTIMORE band Future Islands will play Limerick this summer.
Fronted by the enigmatic Samuel T. Herring and with his original onstage dance moves, Future Islands shot to worldwide fame with a sensational performance of ‘Seasons (Waiting On You)’ on David Letterman’s late night TV in 2014.
The band will release their new album ‘The Far Field’ on Friday April 7
Future Islands play Dolan’s Warehouse on Monday July 3.Tickets priced €35 go on sale Friday March 3 at 10am through venues, www.ticketmaster.ie
