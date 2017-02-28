In Pics – Limerick City launches St Patrick’s Day Festival

28/2/17 REPRO FREE Olivia Kenny and Valerie Yakovleva, Limerick School Project at the launch Limerick’s LimerickÕs St PatrickÕs Day Parade at the Bank of Ireland Workbench, Limerick. An estimated crowd of 80,000 people is expected to line the streets of Limerick for the annual St PatrickÕs Day Parade from 12noon on Friday 17 March, for what is IrelandÕs largest regional parade. The theme of this yearÕs parade is ÔOur Stories Ð this is where we belongÕ 14-year-old Luke Culhane has been unveiled as this yearÕs Grand Marshal. The cyberbullying campaigner and recently announced Limerick Person of the Year will lead the thousands of participants through the streets of Limerick on our national holiday. Luke told his story and made the video ÔCreate No HateÕ after being a victim of cyberbullying, which gained national and international recognition. An estimated crowd of 80,000 people is expected to line the streets of Limerick for the annual St Patrick’s Day Parade from 12noon on Friday 17 March, for what is Ireland’s largest regional parade.

Luke Culhane (14) has been unveiled as this year’s Grand Marshal. The cyberbullying campaigner and recently announced Limerick Person of the Year will lead the thousands of participants through the streets of Limerick on our national holiday.

Luke told his story and made the video ‘Create No Hate’ after being a victim of cyberbullying, which gained national and international recognition. Luke said he was “delighted and honoured” when he was asked to be Grand Marshal.

The theme of this year’s parade is ‘Our Stories – this is where we belong’

Speaking at the launch of the Limerick St Patrick’s Festival at Workbench at Bank of Ireland on O’Connell Street, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon said: “St Patrick’s Day is a time for us to celebrate being Irish, celebrate our history and our stories. With the theme of ‘Our Stories’ running through it thousands of participants will march down O’Connell Street with great pride, recounting some of Ireland’s great stories. These are stories that are part of us, which have become known throughout the world.”

For more information about Limerick St Patrick’s Festival visit www.limerick.ie/stpatricksfestival <http://www.limerick.ie/stpatricksfestival> .

Category: News, Photos