Talk and play on Mendelssohn’s Reformation

THE Irish Chamber Orchestra studio at UL (over the bridge towards north campus, behind the new Medical building) is hosting a series of classical music talks tied into the concerts by the orchestra. The talks are by Dr Michael Murphy, a musicologist and musician who teaches at MIC; his next is Sunday March 12 at 3pm.

Using video, images and recordings, Michael will bring into focus “the emotions and ideas that inspire and inform the works in the Irish Chamber Orchestra’s Spring Season 2017.”

Continue reading below...







The theme for March 12 will be ‘Reformation’, corresponding with the Jorg Widmann conducted concert of Mendelssohn’s work of that name, taking place in Germany.

You have to book in advance for the Castletroy gig, tel. 061-202620, €15. Chat and refreshments afterwards.

