Talk and play on Mendelssohn’s Reformation

| February 28, 2017

Dr Michael Murphy, musicologist, March 12, 3pm

THE Irish Chamber Orchestra studio at UL (over the bridge towards north campus, behind the new Medical building) is hosting a series of classical music talks tied into the concerts by the orchestra. The talks are by Dr Michael Murphy, a musicologist and musician who teaches at MIC; his next is Sunday March 12 at 3pm.

Using video, images and recordings, Michael will bring into focus “the emotions and ideas that inspire and inform the works in the Irish Chamber Orchestra’s Spring Season 2017.”

Continue reading below...


The theme for March 12 will be ‘Reformation’, corresponding with the Jorg Widmann conducted concert of Mendelssohn’s work of that name, taking place in Germany.

You have to book in advance for the Castletroy gig, tel. 061-202620, €15. Chat and refreshments afterwards.

Category: Arts, Entertainment, Lifestyle


Comments are closed.

Rose Rushe

About the Author ()

Commercial Features and Arts Editor at Limerick Post
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close