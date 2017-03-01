Cyberbullying campaigner to lead this year’s Patrick’s Day parade

14-year-old Luke Culhane has been unveiled as the Grand Marshal for this year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade. The cyberbullying campaigner who was recently announced as Limerick’s Person of the Year will lead thousands of participants through the streets of Limerick on our national holiday.

Luke told his story and made the video ‘Create No Hate’ after being a victim of cyberbullying, which gained national and international recognition.

Luke said he was “delighted and honoured” when he was asked to be Grand Marshal.

The theme of this year’s parade is ‘Our Stories – this is where we belong’

Creative Director, Aidan Phelan said: “This year’s theme invites participants through story-telling to celebrate where we belong. Stories tell us about who we are and where we belong.”

“We are encouraging more and more communities and groups to create colourful and fun entries as we celebrate with song, dance and pagentry through the streets of Limerick.”

Among those themes will be a special performance telling the story and history of The River Shannon. Created by The Limerick School Project, the Westend Youth Centre, Southill Family Resource Centre and Limerick Youth Theatre this visual spectacular will show how the Shannon’s name derived from the Goddess Sionna and translates to “the well of wisdom”.

Speaking at the launch of the Limerick St Patrick’s Festival, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon said: “St Patrick’s Day is a time for us to celebrate being Irish, celebrate our history and our stories. With the theme of ‘Our Stories’ running through it thousands of participants will march down O’Connell Street with great pride, recounting some of Ireland’s great stories. These are stories that are part of us, which have become known throughout the world.”

The parade begins at 12 noon from the junction of O’Connell Avenue and Wolfe Tone Street, marching down through The Crescent, passed the reviewing stand on O’Connell Street before dispersing at Merchant’s Quay.

For more information about Limerick St Patrick’s Festival visit www.limerick.ie/stpatricksfestival.

