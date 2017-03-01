Finance Minister to address Brexit at major public meeting

The Minister for Finance, Michael Noonan TD, will address a major public meeting on Brexit at the Castletroy Park Hotel this Thursday at 8pm, as part of a series of meetings being organised by the Fine Gael Brexit Response Group, which was established in Autumn 2016 by An Taoiseach, Enda Kenny TD.

Minister Noonan is just one of a number of guest speakers at the Limerick meeting. The business perspective will be represented by Lorraine Higgins from Retail Excellence Ireland, and the agriculture perspective will be given by John Enright of the ICMSA.

Fine Gael Limerick representatives will also be in attendance including: Deputy Tom Neville, Senator Maria Byrne and Senator Kieran O’Donnell. Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan will be overseas on official business promoting Ireland as a tourism destination, but he will contribute to the meeting by video message.

Speaking in advance of the Limerick meeting, Minister Noonan said: “Brexit presents the greatest challenge to this country since the economic crash of recent years. We overcame that challenge and we will not be found wanting when it comes to Brexit either. The Government has highlighted Ireland’s priorities and special circumstances with partner countries for many months now, and this vital work continues.

Continue reading below...







“These priorities are: minimising impact on trade and the economy; protecting the Northern Ireland Peace Process; maintaining the Common Travel Area; and influencing the future of the European Union.

“In addition, Fine Gael is undertaking a series of public meetings around the country in order to listen to the views of local communities.

“The Limerick Public meeting is open to all. If you are located in the Munster region, you are encouraged to attend the meeting and make your views known. If you are unable to attend you can submit your views to brexitresponse@finegael.ie.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Business, News, Politics