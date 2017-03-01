Limerick lessons from the pitch and boardroom on Women’s day



NETWORK Ireland Limerick, in association with AIB 106 O’Connell Street, Limerick, will host a special event to mark International Women’s Day on 8 March with guest speakers Josephine Feehily and Joy Neville.

The free event is open to women in business, the professions and the arts in the Mid West.

Josephine Feehily is Chairperson of the new independent Policing Authority.

The Limerick woman previously held the position of Chairperson of the Revenue Commissioners, a position she was appointed to in 2008, and remained in until the end of 2014. She was the first woman to hold the position.

Grand Slam winner Joy Neville, from Limerick City, earned 70 caps playing rugby for Ireland. She broke new ground last season when she was named assistant referee for the European Challenge Cup game between Bath and Bristol, making her the first female official in European rugby and since then took charge of an Ulster Bank League Division 1A game.

Both guest speakers will share their story on how they broke traditional expectations and what drives them to succeed.

The evening will also focus on networking so that attendees can make new connections and learn from each other.

This event is open to women (members and non-members). Places are limited, so early booked is advised.

Date: Wednesday 8th March 2017

Time: 6pm – 8pm

Registration: 6pm with open networking. Wine and canapés will be served on arrival – sponsored by AIB 106 O’Connell Street, Limerick.

Venue: AIB, 106 O’Connell Street, Limerick (entrance at Cecil Street)

Tickets can be booked on Eventbrite or via www.networkireland.ie

