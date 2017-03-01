M7 multi car collision on M7 outside Limerick claims one life

| March 1, 2017

EMERGENCY services are attending a multi car collision on the M7 outside Limerick between Castletroy and Birdhill this Wednesday evening where one man lost his life.

12 cars are involved in the serious collision where there are multiple injuries and one confirmed fatality.

The incident occurred during a severe hail shower this Wednesday night.

It is understood that the male victim was killed instantly while there are several others seriously injured.

Emergency responders from Limerick City, Nenagh and Newport are in attendance and up to eight ambulances are also at the scene treating injured drivers and passengers.

It is understood that number of people are being brought to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment.

The lefthand lane of the Northbound carriage at the Junction 28 is closed and Gardai are also in attendance.

More to follow.

