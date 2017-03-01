Shot fired during armed robbery at Limerick off licence

| March 1, 2017

 

Limerick Gardai are investigating the armed robbery

GARDAI are investigating an armed robbery at a Limerick off licence where a shot was fired over the head of a staff member within the store.

The armed robbery under investigation was at Fine Wines, High Road, Thomondgate last Sunday night after 9pm.

During the course of a robbery, a firearm was discharged by the culprit over the head of a 20-year-old man working in the shop at the time.

The culprit entered the shop armed with a handgun and proceeded to rob a sum of cash from the premises. He is described as late 20s early 30s, 5’5” in height, wearing a grey hoodie and navy tracksuit bottoms. Gardai say that his face was covered.

The same premises was also robbed at 7pm on the previous Thursday, when a suspect entered the shop armed with a knife.

Continue reading below...


Staff were also threatened during this robbery and the culprit escaped with a sum of cash.

In this incident, the culprit was described as small in stature, of slim build, aged in his 20s wearing a grey hoodie and blue tracksuit pants.

Gardai say that the culprit was also wearing a balaclava.

 

 

Tags: , , ,

Category: News


Comments are closed.

About the Author ()

Breaking news, crime and courts correspondent with the Limerick Post Newspaper. Also covering general news, business and food stories. Email andrew@limerickpost.ie
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close