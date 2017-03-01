Shot fired during armed robbery at Limerick off licence

GARDAI are investigating an armed robbery at a Limerick off licence where a shot was fired over the head of a staff member within the store.

The armed robbery under investigation was at Fine Wines, High Road, Thomondgate last Sunday night after 9pm.

During the course of a robbery, a firearm was discharged by the culprit over the head of a 20-year-old man working in the shop at the time.

The culprit entered the shop armed with a handgun and proceeded to rob a sum of cash from the premises. He is described as late 20s early 30s, 5’5” in height, wearing a grey hoodie and navy tracksuit bottoms. Gardai say that his face was covered.

The same premises was also robbed at 7pm on the previous Thursday, when a suspect entered the shop armed with a knife.

Continue reading below...







Staff were also threatened during this robbery and the culprit escaped with a sum of cash.

In this incident, the culprit was described as small in stature, of slim build, aged in his 20s wearing a grey hoodie and blue tracksuit pants.

Gardai say that the culprit was also wearing a balaclava.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: News