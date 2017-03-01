A visual exploration of Georgian Limerick

| March 1, 2017

A TALK by gifted photographer Deirdre Power on ‘Seeing Georgian Limerick’ will take place at No. 1 Pery Square on Wednesday March 8, 8pm.

She is the invited guest of Limerick Chapter of Irish Georgian Society and her works are exhibited widely in collections such as National Self Portrait and RHA. She is represented in New York by the Phatory Gallery.

From the Society we hear that “Power’s photographs have discovered the poetry of the ordinary and imagine a formally unseen Limerick”.

Category: Arts, Lifestyle


Comments are closed.

Rose Rushe

About the Author ()

Commercial Features and Arts Editor at Limerick Post
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close