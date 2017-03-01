A visual exploration of Georgian Limerick

A TALK by gifted photographer Deirdre Power on ‘Seeing Georgian Limerick’ will take place at No. 1 Pery Square on Wednesday March 8, 8pm.

She is the invited guest of Limerick Chapter of Irish Georgian Society and her works are exhibited widely in collections such as National Self Portrait and RHA. She is represented in New York by the Phatory Gallery.

From the Society we hear that “Power’s photographs have discovered the poetry of the ordinary and imagine a formally unseen Limerick”.

