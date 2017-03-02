Gaelic Grounds set for Limerick double header

Continue reading below...







THE LIMERICK hurlers and footballers will share the limelight this weekend as both sides make up a double header at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday.

The hurlers will be first in action as they face Offaly in round three of the National Hurling league Division 1B.

Promotion to the top tier of the league is now beyond these two sides, so both are expected to field experimental sides in what should be a high scoring affair.

Limerick have already racked up 6-35 in their two games against Kerry and Wexford, while Offaly have conceded 7-49 in their two games against Laois and Galway.

Preparations for Limerick’s Munster championship clash with Clare on June 4 will continue as Saturday March 11 against Laois in Portlaoise, before a round five meeting with Galway on Sunday March 26. Even though Limerick are not able to qualify for promotion, such is the structure of the hurling league, they can still win the title by entering into quarter finals by finishing in the top four. Those National Hurling league quarter finals are down for decision on Saturday April 1 and Sunday April 2 with all the Division 1B teams away from home.

On the football front, Billy Lee’s charges are still looking for their first win of the season in Division 4 as they take on London at 7pm in the Gaelic Grounds.

With losses to Wexford, Westmeath and Carlow behind them, Limerick enter this weekend’s clash bottom of the Division. London, on two points from their win over Carlow, will fancy their chances this weekend seeing as Limerick lost to Carlow last week by 1-10 to 0-10.

