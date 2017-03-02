Life-savers installed on bridge

bernie@limerickpost.ie

PLEAS to put a lifebuoy in the middle of Sarsfield Bridge have resulted in two new lifebuoys being placed there this week.

Cllr Sean Lynch (FF) had tabled a motion at a meeting of the local authority, pleading for the life-saving equipment to be installed but was originally told that no buoys could be placed on the bridge as it is a protected structure.

Cllr Lynch told the meeting the horrific tale of how visitors from Dublin saw a man go into the water “right before their eyes,” just before Christmas “but they could do nothing to help him immediately as their were no life buoys to hand”.

This week, Limerick City and County Council said it had “reviewed the options in relation to the installation of lifebuoys in the middle of Sarsfield Bridge.

“The local authority can confirm that two lifebuoys, one on either side of the road have now been installed”.

