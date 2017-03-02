When She Means Business – 8 for 8 on the 8th

WITH International Women’s Day falling on Wednesday March 8, join with ‘She Means Business’ on the night, 6pm start. This is an original platform from ‘The Limerick Lady’ Emma Langford, singer/ songwriter, working with Lesley-Anne Liddane of Chez le Fab Café at Arthurs Quay at that venue.

‘She Means Business’ going to be a mix of talks, Q&A, discussion and from 8pm, a roll out of cabaret, hula hoop spectacular and burlesque. What’s not to love?

“It’s 8 Women from 8 Careers on March 8. The concept is to bring together women from an array of industries,” explains Langford. “The eight are women who have made bold moves in terms of their own careers and have also made effective change in gender parity”.

Case in point, Askeaton woman Olivia Carraig from Dell is a technical project manager who plays and coaches GAA football. Then there is Aoife Potter-Cogan, in charge of festivals at Limerick Arts Office.

Continue reading below...







“Aoife has been really, really encouraging. From Cork originally she moved to Limerick for the job and is excited about doing something to promote women in industry”.

Valerie Dolan, who has fostered so many in the performance arts, and Deirdre Barrett from ADAPT Domestic Abuse Services will make introductions and set context for the event. The Limerick Magazine’s editor Kayleigh Ziolo is chairing.

The festive element “runs from 8 to late, with live music from Fiona-Marie Booth playing her own work on an upright piano at Chez le Fab”. Birgit Burhenne will sing lounge and jazz backed by Rory Keane, and Jen Ní Mhaoileoin magics hula hoops into a spin of light. Laura Lavelle, burlesque artist, is another star turn and the café will serve wine and tapas to order.

Admission is free to support the spirt of women.

