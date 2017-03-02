Opinion – Super 8? Super Greed

| March 2, 2017

THERE will be millions of column inches dedicated to the GAA Congress this week and to their decision to allow for a ‘Super 8’ round robin in the All Ireland Football championships.
Players and supporters are up in arms about the Congress decision to have more games for the bigger counties, while making even harder than it already was for a smaller county to reach an All Ireland semi final or final.
What surprised me most this week, was that people were surprised. The GAA, over the course of its history, has been one of the best money printing machines this country has ever seen. Fair play to them for it too. However when the call came between what the supporters, players  and grassroots of the association wanted and the chance to make more money, there was only ever going to be one winner.
Cash is king after all. . .

