In Pics – Limerick Sports Partnership / Rowing Ireland indoor rowing blitz

Catletroy College ‘Team Faith’, from left to right, Faith Ugiagbe, Lucy Ryan, rower Nevena Sekulic, Charlie Drury, and Foy Insola in action during the Limerick Sports Partnership / Rowing Ireland inaugural indoor rowing blitz at the University of Limerick, Limerick.
Picture: Diarmuid Greene
Castletroy College students Ben O’Brien Christie, Rory O’Neill, rower James Desmond, James Quinlan and Ronan Murtagh in action during the Limerick Sports Partnership / Rowing Ireland inaugural indoor rowing blitz at the University of Limerick, Limerick.
Picture: Diarmuid Greene
Conor Eivers, CBC Monkstown, Team TY3, in action during the Limerick Sports Partnership / Rowing Ireland inaugural indoor rowing blitz at the University of Limerick, Limerick.
Picture: Diarmuid Greene
Donal Madden of CBC Monkstown Seniors in action during the Limerick Sports Partnership / Rowing Ireland inaugural indoor rowing blitz at the University of Limerick, Limerick.
Picture: Diarmuid Greene
Donal Madden of CBC Monkstown Seniors in action during the Limerick Sports Partnership / Rowing Ireland inaugural indoor rowing blitz at the University of Limerick, Limerick.
Picture: Diarmuid Greene
Maria Fitzpatrick from Seamount College, Galway, in action during the Limerick Sports Partnership / Rowing Ireland inaugural indoor rowing blitz at the University of Limerick, Limerick.
Picture: Diarmuid Greene
A general view of the Limerick Sports Partnership / Rowing Ireland inaugural indoor rowing blitz at the University of Limerick, Limerick.
Picture: Diarmuid Greene
Spectators perform a ‘Mexican Wave’ during the Limerick Sports Partnership / Rowing Ireland inaugural indoor rowing blitz at the University of Limerick, Limerick.
Picture: Diarmuid Greene
REPRO FREE 01/03/2017
Alison Coffey of Salesian College, Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick, is encouraged by her team-mates, from left to right, Ailsing McGuinness, Michelle O’Keeffe, Orlaith Maher, and Megan Browne during the Limerick Sports Partnership / Rowing Ireland inaugural indoor rowing blitz at the University of Limerick, Limerick.
Picture: Diarmuid Greene
Salesian College, Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick, students Orlaith Maher, Alison Coffey, Ailsing McGuinness, Michelle O’Keeffe, and Megan Browne celebrate after winning their event during the Limerick Sports Partnership / Rowing Ireland inaugural indoor rowing blitz at the University of Limerick, Limerick.
Picture: Diarmuid Greene
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.