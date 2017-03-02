Witnesses sought for 12 car pile up on Limerick motorway

The scene was attended by eight ambulances and fire crews from Limerick City, Nenagh and Tipperary (file picture from emergency times)

WITNESSES to the 12 car pile up on the M7 on Wednesday night where a man lost his life, are being sought by Gardai investigating the horrific accident.

Shortly after 7:40pm, a car left the main Limerick to Dublin M7 motorway between junction 27 Birdhill and junction 28 Castletroy near Newport and hit an embankment.

The victim, understood to have been living in Limerick, suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His remains have been brought to the University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

As a result of a freak hail and sleet shower, a number of other cars were involved in several other accidents.

A number of people required medical assistance and were brought to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment.

The road was closed for a period of time to allow forensic crash investigators carry out examinations of the scene.

Gardaí in Nenagh are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses to contact them  on 067 50450.

