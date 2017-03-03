Garda appeal for witnesses as teenage student stabbed at bus stop

GARDAI have renewed their appeal for information in connection with a student who was stabbed in the back last weekend.

The incident occurred at a bus stop on the Old Cratloe Road at around 9.20pm

Gardai have said that a group of foreign students were waiting at a bus stop when they were approached by a group of up to ten youths,

It is understood that an altercation unfolded and one of the teenage students suffered a puncture stab wound to the back.









A bus driver who approached the stop on the Old Cratloe Road assisted the student and emergency paramedics were alerted and provided immediate medical assistance before transferring him to the University Hospital Limerick.

Gardai at Mayorstone are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 061 456980 or the garda confidential number is 1800 666 111.

As of yet, Gardai say that no arrests have been made in connection with the assault but they are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and following a number of lines of inquiry.

Category: News