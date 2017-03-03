Limerick FC take strong squad to Derry
LIMERICK FC have taken a strong 18 man squad to Maginn Park for tonight’s Premier Division clash with Derry City. Dave O’Connor (hand), Shane Tracy (back), and John O’Flynn (calf) remain unavailable for selection due to injury, however hat trick hero from last weekend’s win over Sligo Rovers, Rodrigo Tosi, is available to start. Kick off is at 7.45pm.
Current Limerick Squad.
Freddy Hall, Shaun Kelly, Robbie Williams, David O’Connor, Paul O’Conor, Lee J Lynch, Shane Duggan, John O’Flynn, Rodrigo Tosi, Shane Tracy, Garbhan Coughlan, Ian Turner, Tony Whitehead, Stephen Kenny, Shane Costelloe, Dean Clarke, Tommy Robson, Chris Mulhall, Chiedozie Ogbene, Clyde O’Connell, Sean McSweeney, Brendan Clarke, Killian Brouder and Barry Cotter
