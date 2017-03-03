Limerick is fastest growing region for employment

LIMERICK and Mid West is the fastest growing region in Ireland in terms of employment – a message that has been herald for a number of months now but one that has been supported according to the latest figures released by the CSO.

Employment in the region grew by 7.4 per cent in 2016 and of the 66,100 jobs created last year, 70 per cent were based outside of Dublin.

The number of people currently at work is at its highest level since 2008.

Limerick continues to be an attractive location for enterprise and businesses, with its excellent connectivity and strong educational offerings feeding into a now increasing jobs market according to Fine Gael Senator Marie Byrne.

“Positive developments such as the announcement that new, affordable direct flights to the USA will be introduced at Shannon airport by Norwegian Air International this Summer, further support the influx of business and tourism to the region.

Limerick employment figures for 2017 are off to a good start with the recent announcement of 120 new jobs at Virgin Media’s offices in Roxboro. as Senator Byrne commented that regional job creation is linked “to the high standard of education from our third level and further education institutions on offer in the region and the excellent skills and training they provide.

“Their co-operation with the IDA and local authorities works to put packages together to improve educational opportunities and only stands to further help Limerick stand as an attractive area for jobs.

“There has also been excellent co-operation local between business leaders in encouraging business to come to the region. This has all been helped further by the accessibility from Shannon airport, as well improving infrastructure.”

