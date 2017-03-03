Limerick is fastest growing region for employment

| March 3, 2017

Limerick is the fastest growing region in the country for employment

LIMERICK and Mid West is the fastest growing region in Ireland in terms of employment – a message that has been herald for a number of months now but one that has been supported according to the latest figures released by the CSO.

Employment in the region grew by 7.4 per cent in 2016 and of the 66,100 jobs created last year, 70 per cent were based outside of Dublin.

The number of people currently at work is at its highest level since 2008.

Limerick continues to be an attractive location for enterprise and businesses, with its excellent connectivity and strong educational offerings feeding into a now increasing jobs market according to Fine Gael Senator Marie Byrne.

Continue reading below...


“Positive developments such as the announcement that new, affordable direct flights to the USA will be introduced at Shannon airport by Norwegian Air International this Summer, further support the influx of business and tourism to the region.

Limerick employment figures for 2017 are off to a good start with the recent announcement of 120 new jobs at Virgin Media’s offices in Roxboro. as Senator Byrne commented that regional job creation is linked “to the high standard of education from our third level and further education institutions on offer in the region and the excellent skills and training they provide.

“Their co-operation with the IDA and local authorities works to put packages together to improve educational opportunities and only stands to further help Limerick stand as an attractive area for jobs.

“There has also been excellent co-operation local between business leaders in encouraging business to come to the region. This has all been helped further by the accessibility from Shannon airport, as well improving infrastructure.”

Tags: , ,

Category: News


Comments are closed.

About the Author ()

Breaking news, crime and courts correspondent with the Limerick Post Newspaper. Also covering general news, business and food stories. Email andrew@limerickpost.ie
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close