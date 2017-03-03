Local Enterprise Week will support ‘risk-takers’ and entreprenuers

The official opening of Local Enterprise Week in Limerick will take place on at the Strand Hotel on Monday, March 6 at 6pm.

Doctor John Teeling, Founder of the Great Northern Distillery and numerous stock exchange listed oil and mining ventures will give the keynote address. Dr Teeling is widely regarded as the father of the Irish whiskey renaissance, having studied the almost entire collapse of the industry before using his skills and business knowledge to set up a new distillery, leading the charge in the fightback of Irish whiskey around the world.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Dr Teeling said he is looking forward to speaking to Limerick’s enterpreneurs: “Ireland’s future economic success will rely on native entrepreneurs. Events like Local Enterprise Week in Limerick give support, encouragement and tools to the risk takers who will create wealth.”

His address will kickstart a range of free events taking place across the city and county for start-ups, aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Entrepreneurs of all ages will have the opportunity to participate in the 20 workshops, seminars, advice clinics and one-to-one mentoring in areas such as: starting a business, trading on-line, marketing and sales, growing a business through effective leadership and digital marketing, making your business ‘lean’ and being Brexit-ready.

Head of Enterprise for LEO Limerick, Eamon Ryan said: “Local Enterprise Week is the ideal ‘shop window’ to show the wide range of supports on offer to start-ups, sole traders and small businesses in Limerick city and county.”

“We hope these events will inspire and motivate hundreds of entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs in Limerick. Small businesses continue to be the backbone of our local economy, with huge potential to grow and create jobs.”

Local Enterprise Week, which takes place from 05 to 10 March is a collaboration on a local and national scale between LEOs, local business communities, government departments, other units within the Local Authorities, and state support agencies.

Details for all events can be found at www.localenterprise.ie/limerick and LEO Limerick is strongly advising businesses to book well in advance.

Category: Business, News