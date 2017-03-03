Munster name side for Cardiff away clash

Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus makes five changes and names Billy Holland as captain for tomorrow’s Guinness PRO12 round 17 clash away to Cardiff Blues at 5.15pm.

Darren O’Shea comes in to partner Holland in the second row with Robin Copeland making his return from a thumb injury to start at number 8. Ian Keatley re-joins Duncan Williams in the half backs with Rory Scannell and Jaco Taute resuming their partnership in midfield. The final changes sees Andrew Conway return at fullback.

In managing player load Tyler Bleyendaal was unavailable for selection with Dave Foley missing this weekend’s game due to illness. Included on the bench for the second consecutive week, should he make an appearance, the academy’s Fineen Wycherley will win his first senior cap.

Continue reading below...







Munster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony, Ian Keatley, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Darren O’Shea, Billy Holland – capt.; Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Peter McCabe, Brian Scott, Fineen Wycherley, Conor Oliver, Abrie Griesel, Dan Goggin, Francis Saili.

Cardiff Blues v Munster, Guinness PRO12 round 17, Saturday March 4th at Cardiff Arms Park, ko 5.15pm.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Munster, Rugby, Sport