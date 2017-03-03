Trial for Collopy brother over alleged State witness threats

A LIMERICK mother has lodged €20,000 to secure the release of her son on bail over alleged threats he made to intimidate, kill or cause serious harm to a man in the city.

Damien Collopy has been sent forward to the next sittings of Limerick Circuit Court to face trial over the alleged intimidation of former State witness Willie Moran in Limerick during 2015.

It is the State’s case that Mr Collopy, who turns 27 this month, and with an address in St Mary’s Park, threatened Willie Moran on the Dublin Road on November 9, 2015.

The threats are alleged to be connected to money owed to the Collopy family from the sale of horses and subsequent complaints made to gardai.

Damien Collopy was remanded on bail to the next criminal sittings of Limerick Circuit Court after Judge Larkin gave the accused man the alibi warning where the details of any alibis he intends to call in his defence are given to Gardai within the next two weeks.

