Trial for Collopy brother over alleged State witness threats

| March 3, 2017

 

Limerick District Court

A LIMERICK mother has lodged €20,000 to secure the release of her son on bail over alleged threats he made to intimidate, kill or cause serious harm to a man in the city.

Damien Collopy has been sent forward to the next sittings of Limerick Circuit Court to face trial over the alleged intimidation of former State witness Willie Moran in Limerick during 2015.

It is the State’s case that Mr Collopy, who turns 27 this month, and with an address in St Mary’s Park, threatened Willie Moran on the Dublin Road on November 9, 2015.

Continue reading below...


The threats are alleged to be connected to money owed to the Collopy family from the sale of horses and subsequent complaints made to gardai.

Damien Collopy was remanded on bail to the next criminal sittings of Limerick Circuit Court after Judge Larkin gave the accused man the alibi warning where the details of any alibis he intends to call in his defence are given to Gardai within the next two weeks.

 

Tags: , , , , ,

Category: News


Comments are closed.

About the Author ()

Breaking news, crime and courts correspondent with the Limerick Post Newspaper. Also covering general news, business and food stories. Email andrew@limerickpost.ie
«
»

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close