Dreams come true at Limerick play centre

DREAMLAND, Share A Dream’s new play centre for disabled and sick children, helped bring big smiles to the faces of littles ones and their families during the midterm break.

Based at Park Point on the Dublin Road, Dreamland is the first ever fully accessible and all-inclusive play centre in Europe. Designed to reflect a child’s idea of a magical place, it provides a haven for children to have fun and let their imagination run wild, and is now attracting visitors from all over Ireland.

“For the first time ever disabled children can at last enjoy a very safe, clean, supervised play centre with their siblings and friends. For their parents it’s a dream come true because up until now all they could do was to park their disabled children in a play centre while their siblings and friends had fun doing what all kids love to do — play and have fun,” explained Share A Dream projects manager Ciara Brolly.

Share A Dream founder Shay Kinsella firmly believes that all children have the right to play. This ethos drove the campaign to get Dreamland up and running in Limerick with the support of the HSE, JP McManus Foundation, Department of Children and the goodwill of countless volunteers.

“All children have a right to play and it’s essential to their all-round emotional and physical wellbeing, especially for children with a disability,” Share A Dream founder Shay Kinsella commented.

Gillian Byrne from Fermoy who visited Dreamland with her son Keane was taken with the magic and wonder of the Limerick play centre during their visit last week.

“Highly recommended. I had a ball – never mind Keane. Shay is such a lovely man. It’s for all abilities and it was so nice to be able to go on slides with Keane and also let him roam freely with other kids,” she said.

by Alan Jacques

alan@limerickpost.ie

Category: Local News, News