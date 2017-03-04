Exhibition will celebrate the work of late Limerick fashion designer

An exhibition celebrating the creations of late Limerick fashion designer John McNamara will take open at the Hunt Museum on Thursday, April 6, running until Sunday, April 30th.

John McNamara, from South Circular Road in Limerick, died in 2015. He graduated in fashion from the Grafton Academy Dublin and Kingston University London and was regarded as one of Ireland’s most talented designers with an eye for glamour and tailoring.

John worked with fashion supremo Ib Jorgenson in Dublin for many years, and then returned to his native Limerick where he set up his own workshop. His many clients included President Mary Robinson who commissioned John to design one of her inauguration outfits.

The event will be launched with the John McNamara Achievement Award honouring the designs of new fashion designers, sponsored by Specsavers Limerick. A winning garment will be chosen from fashion design students attending Limerick School of Art and Design, Limerick College of Further Education, and Mallow School of Fashion and Tailoring.

Judges will include Catherine Bourke who was John’s assistant for almost three decades..

For further information, contact Naomi O’Nolan, Head of Exhibition and Collection at naomi@huntmuseum.com.

