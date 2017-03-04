Man’s body found at Limerick city restaurant

THE discovery of a man’s body at a Limerick City fast food restaurant on Friday afternoon has initiated a garda investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Sometime after 4pm on Friday, a man understood to be aged in his 30s was found at the McDonald’s premises on Cruises Street.

The man was found unresponsive at the time.

Two ambulances from the HSE National Ambulance Service were dispatched and emergency paramedics attended to the male.

He was brought to University Hospital Limerick but pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigation is underway by gardai at Henry Street but they have said that they are not treating the matter as suspicious and will be preparing a file for the Limerick Coroner.

