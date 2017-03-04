Man’s body found at Limerick city restaurant

| March 4, 2017

The scene on Friday afternoon in Limerick

THE discovery of a man’s body at a Limerick City fast food restaurant on Friday afternoon has initiated a garda investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Sometime after 4pm on Friday, a man understood to be aged in his 30s was found at the McDonald’s premises on Cruises Street.

The man was found unresponsive at the time.

Two ambulances from the HSE National Ambulance Service were dispatched and emergency paramedics attended to the male.

Continue reading below...


He was brought to University Hospital Limerick but pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigation is underway by gardai at Henry Street but they have said that they are not treating the matter as suspicious and will be preparing a file for the Limerick Coroner.

 

 

Tags: , , ,

Category: News


Comments are closed.

About the Author ()

Breaking news, crime and courts correspondent with the Limerick Post Newspaper. Also covering general news, business and food stories. Email andrew@limerickpost.ie
«

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

We use cookies to personalise content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close