In Pics – Limerick Literary Festival officialy opened by Olivia O Leary

REPRO FREE 24.02.17 Limerick Literary Festival, officialy opened by Olivia O Leary, at the Limerick City Gallery of Art. Pictured speaking at the opening of the Limerick Literary Festival was Olivia O Leary. The festival, formerly known as Kate O Brien Weekend, is this year celebrating its 33rd edition. The event continues to honour the life and work of the Limerick author, while attracting prominent participants from all over the world. This year, we have gathered up to 20 participants from Ireland, England, Italy and the US in five different venues in Limerick. Picture Oisin McHugh True Media.

