Ulster Bank League Weekend Previews

Continue reading below...







ROUND 14 of the Ulster Bank League takes place this weekend after a weekend break for most of Limerick’s seven senior clubs.

Young Munster’s who lost out to Cork Con 14-0 in the Munster Senior Cup last weekend travel to UCD on Saturday. The men from the Yellow Road know that an away win could all but seal them a place in the semi finals, should other results go their way. Lose and they could find themselves in fourth spot by close of business.

In the same Division, Garryowen, in fifth, travel to Trinity College. With just six points separating fifth and the bottom side, Garryowen know that a win this weekend could see them start a run to the playoffs.

In Division 1B, Shannon will host UCC. Tom Hayes’s side will look to leapfrog their student opponents this weekend should secure all four points at Thomond Park.

Third placed UL Bohemian face the long trip to Ballymena on Saturday in the knowledge that four points would be huge for their chances of a play off spot. Seven points separate second and sixth in what is sure to be a Division which will come down to the wire.

In Division 2B, fourth placed Old Crescent will fancy their chances of an away win against second from bottom Bective on Saturday afternoon in Donnybrook, while Thomond will need a win to stave off relegation for one more round when they take on Barnhall at home.

Finally, in Division 2C, Bruff will host Navan at Kilballyowen. The county Limerick side are now in fifth spot, with fourth placed Tullamore very much in their sights.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

StumbleUpon

Tumblr



Digg

Pinterest



Reddit

LinkedIn





Category: Rugby, Ulster Bank League