AVIVA Soccer Sisters coming to Limerick

THE FAI and AVIVA have announced that 130 FAI Soccer Sister Camps will take place across the country during the Easter school holidays including nine camps in Limerick. As part of this year’s Aviva FAI Soccer Sisters programme, girls between the ages of 7 and 12 years old from all over the country are being invited to sign up and learn to play football like a Soccer Sister.

Aviva’s sponsorship of the programme, which runs to 2020, will significantly boost the number of camps available around the country. The Aviva Soccer Sisters Easter Camps will run for two full days during the Easter school break. It is open to all girls 7-12 years old of all abilities and gives them a chance to learn the skills of football in a safe and fun environment.

Each participant will receive a full Aviva Soccer Sister kit, including a limited edition Soccer Sister Jersey, a “Play Like a Soccer Sister” wristband” and a football. At the end of the camp, each girls will be presented with an official FAI Aviva Soccer Sisters completion certificate signed by Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team player, Aine O’Gorman and Sue Ronan, FAI’s Head of Women’s Football.

To see Aviva’s new “Play Like a Soccer Sister” video, click here http://bit.ly/AvivaSoccerSisters

To find out more about Aviva Soccer Sisters and how to sign up for one of the Easter Camps you can log on to www.soccersisters.ie

AVIVA Soccer Sister Camp Venues –

Moyross United

Mungret Regional

Star Rovers

Abbeyfeale Utd FC

Murroe FC

Knockainey AFC

Ballylanders AFC

Broadford Utd AFC

Pike Rovers

