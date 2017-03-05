Marching band competition will bring 1,000 musicians to Limerick

The streets of Limerick will be filled with lively music on Sunday March 19 as over 1,000 talented marching band musicians from across Ireland, Europe and America take part in the 47th running of the Limerick International Band Championship.

Led by The Irish Army Band, the competition will start at Pery Square at 12 noon, then march down O’Connell Street, before ending with a free concert for the public in Arthur’s Quay Park where the championship winners will be announced.

Speaking at the launch, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon said: “The quality of the bands is very high this year and I’m calling on all the people of Limerick to come out in force to view what is a unique event in Ireland. It is an amazing sight and sound to see the bands marching down O’Connell Street, entertaining the crowds and soaking up the atmosphere.”

“I’m particularly impressed to see a very strong number of entries from Limerick. We have proved we are as good as the best in the world in producing marching bands.”

The bands competing in the 47th Limerick International Band Championship are:

Band No 1 Brigade

Banna Chluain Meala, Clonmel

Blackforest Band

Boherbuoy Brass and Reed Band

CBS Pipe Band

City of Limerick Pipe Band

Clondalkin Youth Band

O’Hurley Pipe Band, Cashel

Dungloe Marching Band

Friendship Band

Killorglin & District Pipe Band

Mullingar Town Band

Newcastle West & District Pipe Band

Redemptorist Centre of Music Concert Band, Limerick

Mary’s Prize Band, Limerick

The Illinois State University

Yorkshire Band

For more details about Limerick St Patrick’s Festival 2017, visit www.limerick.ie/stpatricksfestival

