WATCH Adare Manor announces 300 new jobs

WITH more than 650 construction staff onsite, Limerick’s Adare Manor will be seeking to fill 300 new direct jobs at the County Limerick resort which is due to open next September.

As the redevelopment of Limerick’s 5-star hotel and golf resort steamrolls ahead under the guidance of JP McManus and his family, the resort will be seeking to recruit personnel for senior leadership roles from next May and operational staff from July onwards.

The announcement was made at a special reception attended by Ms Mary Mitchell-O’Connor T.D., Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mr Patrick O’Donovan T.D., Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, local representatives and friends of Adare Manor.

Adare Manor has been undergoing major refurbishment and construction works for the past 12 months to enhance all areas of the resort and is on schedule to open next September. See our Facebook live video and read more details below.

Live from Adare Manor at the announcement of 300 new direct jobs at the resort Posted by Limerick Post Newspaper on Monday, March 6, 2017

Colm Hannon, Chief Executive Officer, Adare Manor, said: “We have had an overwhelming interest from all over the world in the major renovation and construction works taking place at Adare Manor over the past 12 months.

“During the construction stage over 670 persons have been employed on site with several others employed indirectly in the project. The major refurbishment plans are on schedule” he said.

“A huge amount of care and attention has been taken to ensure that the renovations honour the building’s architectural heritage as a Neo-Gothic masterpiece and embody the hotel’s signature style, whilst incorporating the latest in contemporary luxury and technological innovations, and comfort. In addition to the Manor House, all the historical features and landmarks around the estate are also being restored and protected.

Once completed, Mr Hannon estimates that the newly refurbished property, which will employ in excess of 350 personnel directly, will welcome c. 60,000 visitors annually.

“The property will continue to play a key role in generating revenue directly and indirectly for the local and national economy.

“A considerable amount of Irish people working overseas wishing to return to Ireland have expressed interest in positions at the resort.

Suitably qualified individuals to work at the resort, from senior leadership team members, front office management, food and beverage management, assistant management, spa therapists, culinary team of all disciplines, to operational team members, including receptionists, accommodation assistants, waiting staff, bartenders, banqueting personnel and laundry assistants.

Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, who was on hand this Monday to make the announcement said that “The creation of 300 new jobs is a huge boost too for County Limerick and the wider Mid West region.

It is estimated that the resort will contribute in excess of €15 million to the local economy annually.

The major refurbishment and construction works include upgrading and completely restoring all internal and external finishes, furniture and woodwork, and repairing all external stonework, windows and doors. The entire roof has been removed, fully repaired and put back in place.

A complete upgrade to all mechanical and electrical services has been undertaken including the introduction of a new heating and cooling system for all guest rooms. The new designs by acclaimed architects, Reardon Smith, will enhance all guest bedrooms and public areas. These renovations will honour the building’s architectural heritage as a Neo-Gothic masterpiece and embody the hotel’s signature style, whilst incorporating the latest in contemporary luxury and technological innovations, and comfort. We are also expanding the resort by constructing a new bedroom wing, which will add extra bedrooms bringing the total number of rooms to 104 bedrooms; while the addition of a splendid new ballroom will have the capacity of 350 people catering for events and international conferences, both will be clad in limestone, complementing the architectural detail of the original Manor House.

World-renowned golf course designer Tom Fazio is leading the redesign of the property’s highly anticipated golf course, set to debut in September 2017, which when complete will take its place among the finest golf courses in Europe. The Carriage House [Club House] and adjoining Manor Lodges will receive a full upgrade and renovation.

The existing Manor House will enjoy a new state-of-the-art spa, pool, relaxation area, boardroom, cinema and an expanded bedroom wing.

The surrounding 800 acres of parkland, walled gardens and walking trails, will be enhanced for guest enjoyment and an extensive tree planting programme is underway as part of the redevelopment. Over 2,000 signature trees are being planted throughout the property. There are also another 17,000 whips and smaller species in addition to the topiary, hedging and shrubs. This has been a major part of the project which will add to the beauty and environmental benefit of Adare Manor for future generations.

All parties are invited to register their expression of interest in their relevant departments by linking into here and completing the on-line application and assessment process.

Further details on the upgrades will be made available through the Adare Manor Website and on social media pages Facebook and Twitter during this period of temporary closure.

